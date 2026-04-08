Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,554 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,551 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,554 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $11,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daytona Street Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Target by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 16,788 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. boosted its position in Target by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 116.8% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,180 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 8,178 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

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Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $119.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.14. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. Target had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 22.25%. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 2,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.19, for a total transaction of $240,591.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,423,038.17. This represents a 14.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $108.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Mizuho set a $120.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TGT

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

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