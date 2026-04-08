Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Shares Up 13.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) shot up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.86 and last traded at $36.86. 4,339 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 17,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.52.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.96. The stock has a market cap of $79.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 0.63.

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Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

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Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (trading OTC as MIELF) is a diversified Japanese multinational manufacturer of electrical and electronic equipment. Established in 1921 as part of the broader Mitsubishi group, the company is headquartered in Tokyo and has grown into a global supplier of products and systems for industrial, commercial, infrastructure and consumer markets.

The company’s operations span a wide range of businesses including power and energy systems, factory automation and industrial machinery, building systems such as elevators and escalators, heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC) equipment, transportation systems including railway and traffic control solutions, and space and defense-related products.

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