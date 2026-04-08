MBL Wealth LLC Has $862,000 Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

MBL Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 155.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in TJX Companies by 91.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,712,226 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $970,185,000 after buying an additional 3,208,458 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 120.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,016,792 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $620,406,000 after buying an additional 2,743,676 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in TJX Companies by 22.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 9,725,542 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,391,822,000 after buying an additional 1,761,281 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 81.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,198,579 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $462,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 198.8% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,053,266 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $296,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. This represents a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price (up from $165.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “positive” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $145.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TJX

TJX Companies Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of TJX opened at $157.69 on Wednesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.59 and a 52 week high of $162.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day moving average of $151.64.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.84%.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women’s, men’s and children’s apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company’s business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.