MBL Wealth LLC Has $4.55 Million Stake in THOR Index Rotation ETF $THIR

MBL Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of THOR Index Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:THIR – Free Report) by 69.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,101 shares during the quarter. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 2.26% of THOR Index Rotation ETF worth $4,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prostatis Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of THOR Index Rotation ETF by 398.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 2,239,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,556 shares in the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Index Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,659,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in THOR Index Rotation ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 155,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,896,000 after buying an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in THOR Index Rotation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,182,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in THOR Index Rotation ETF by 82.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the period.

Get THOR Index Rotation ETF alerts:

THOR Index Rotation ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of THIR opened at $31.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $190.62 million, a PE ratio of 29.80 and a beta of 0.91. THOR Index Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $33.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.10.

About THOR Index Rotation ETF

The THOR Index Rotation ETF (THIR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the THOR SDQ Rotation index. The fund is a fund-of-funds tracking an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks focusing on volatility management. Investment allocation is determined by market conditions, shifting between three major indices and cash to reduce risk. THIR was launched on Sep 24, 2024 and is issued by THOR.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Index Rotation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Index Rotation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.