MBL Wealth LLC Grows Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September $PSEP

MBL Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,599 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September comprises about 0.8% of MBL Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. MBL Wealth LLC owned 1.23% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $9,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pine Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 29,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 74,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 171,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Stock Up 0.0%

PSEP opened at $43.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.45. The company has a market capitalization of $775.05 million, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.48. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September has a 52 week low of $35.79 and a 52 week high of $44.21.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.