MBL Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR

MBL Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,510 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 43,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 20,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 139,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter.

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Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

Shares of PMAR opened at $44.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $712.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $45.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

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