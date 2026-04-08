Mayport LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Mayport LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 843.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Mayport LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,521,322 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 142,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,444,013 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $23,359,801,000 after purchasing an additional 360,604 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Netflix by 886.6% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,667,997 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $902,798,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,113 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Netflix by 983.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,234,314 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $584,529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658,740 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Netflix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,643,749 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $5,567,483,000 after purchasing an additional 313,014 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 31,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.86, for a total transaction of $2,824,859.40. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,081,253.40. The trade was a 28.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 23,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $2,065,210.29. Following the transaction, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,851,571. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 1,543,023 shares of company stock worth $141,145,842 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Key Netflix News

Positive Sentiment: Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12‑month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high‑profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More.

Goldman Sachs upgraded NFLX to Buy and raised its 12‑month price target to $120, citing stronger revenue prospects, margin expansion and potential capital returns — a high‑profile endorsement that lifted sentiment and helped push the stock higher earlier this week. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full‑year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More.

Jefferies expects recent subscription price increases to flow through and lift full‑year guidance; the firm reiterated a Buy and a $134 target, reinforcing the narrative that pricing and ad revenue will materially improve profitability. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad‑free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low‑risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More.

Netflix launched “Playground,” an ad‑free kids gaming app, expanding its product ecosystem into family gaming and increasing engagement/ARPU potential — a product move investors view as a low‑risk way to deepen subscriber stickiness and monetize IP. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash‑return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price‑target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More.

Market and trade commentary (MarketBeat/other outlets) are reframing Netflix from a pure growth story to a profitability and cash‑return story (price hikes, ad monetization, gaming, sports), prompting upgrades/price‑target raises and attracting buy interest. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More.

Broader analyst coverage is active — some firms remain cautious (holds) while others raise targets; that mixed tape drives intraday swings as investors position ahead of Netflix’s upcoming earnings. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.)

Minor target tweaks from smaller shops (e.g., Rosenblatt) and numerous commentary pieces keep volatility high but don’t shift the core thesis — investors are parsing execution on pricing/ad revenue vs. subscriber growth. (No single article link.) Negative Sentiment: Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near‑term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More.

Harding Loevner flagged that recent results fell short of expectations in its investor letter, which feeds concerns about near‑term execution and can pressure the stock ahead of earnings. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Netflix’s CFO disclosed a multi‑million dollar stock sale, a datapoint some investors treat as a behavioral red flag (or simply portfolio management), and it can weigh on sentiment when combined with mixed fundamentals. Read More.

Netflix Trading Down 0.1%

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $98.82 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.40. The company has a market capitalization of $417.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Netflix had a return on equity of 43.26% and a net margin of 24.30%.The firm had revenue of $12.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Netflix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.760-0.760 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Netflix from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Huber Research upgraded Netflix from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Netflix from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-six have given a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

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Netflix Profile

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Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company’s primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

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