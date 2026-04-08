Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Roth Mkm

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $65.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $52.00. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 0.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday, January 9th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.47.

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Matador Resources Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of MTDR opened at $64.38 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $66.84. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. Matador Resources had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $847.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTDR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,780,888 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,105,000 after acquiring an additional 101,613 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,670,265 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,089,000 after acquiring an additional 258,745 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,617,864 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $195,982,000 after acquiring an additional 86,344 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,842,011 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $163,055,000 after acquiring an additional 309,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,406,182 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $144,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Key Matador Resources News

Here are the key news stories impacting Matador Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp sharply raised quarterly and annual EPS estimates across 2026–2027 (example: Q1‑2027 to $2.62, Q2‑2027 to $2.50, Q3‑2027 to $2.42; FY2027 to $10.00 from $8.21) and lifted several 2026 quarter forecasts (Q1–Q4), while keeping an “Overweight” rating and a $73 price target. This boosts forward earnings expectations and supports a higher valuation. KeyCorp research note

KeyCorp sharply raised quarterly and annual EPS estimates across 2026–2027 (example: Q1‑2027 to $2.62, Q2‑2027 to $2.50, Q3‑2027 to $2.42; FY2027 to $10.00 from $8.21) and lifted several 2026 quarter forecasts (Q1–Q4), while keeping an “Overweight” rating and a $73 price target. This boosts forward earnings expectations and supports a higher valuation. Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $65 to $72 and maintained an “Outperform” rating — another supportive technical catalyst that can attract buyers and raise short‑term sentiment. BMO target raise

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target from $65 to $72 and maintained an “Outperform” rating — another supportive technical catalyst that can attract buyers and raise short‑term sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus and background context: consensus full‑year EPS sits near $8.53; KeyCorp’s revisions push its own FY2026/FY2027 forecasts above that consensus, but investors should watch whether company results and commodity prices validate the higher estimates.

Matador Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company is an independent energy firm primarily engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. The company focuses on upstream operations, utilizing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing techniques to unlock hydrocarbons from key reservoirs. Its asset base includes both operated and non‐operated positions, with a particular emphasis on the Permian Basin, one of the most prolific oil-producing regions in North America.

Matador’s core operations are concentrated in the Delaware Basin segment of the Permian Basin, where it holds substantial acreage in both Reeves and Culberson counties in West Texas and Eddy and Lea counties in New Mexico.

Further Reading

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