Master S Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. $WM

Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000. Waste Management makes up about 0.2% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Sprott Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its stake in Waste Management by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 3,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $233.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $93.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $194.11 and a one year high of $248.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $221.60.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 4,818 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.83, for a total transaction of $1,165,136.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 78,918 shares in the company, valued at $19,084,739.94. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Johnson Varkey sold 121 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.27, for a total value of $29,677.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 9,293 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,294.11. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 98,042 shares of company stock worth $23,039,777. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Waste Management from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $270.00 to $263.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WM

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) is a leading provider of integrated waste management and environmental services in North America. The company offers end-to-end solutions that span collection, transfer, disposal and recycling, along with landfill operations and related infrastructure. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Waste Management serves a broad customer base that includes residential, commercial, industrial and municipal clients.

Core services include curbside and commercial waste collection, roll-off and temporary container services, materials recovery and recycling, and engineered landfill disposal.

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