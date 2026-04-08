Master S Wealth Management Inc. Invests $3.18 Million in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF $DISV

Master S Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 83,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 1.1% of Master S Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DISV. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 20.4% in the second quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period.

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Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS:DISV opened at $39.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.64 and a 52 week high of $43.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.25.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DISV was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

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