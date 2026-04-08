Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 10th

Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor company on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 10th.

Marvell Technology has a payout ratio of 6.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology to earn $2.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.0%.

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Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $109.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology has a 1 year low of $48.09 and a 1 year high of $111.89.

Key Marvell Technology News

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 32.58%.The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA agreed to a $2 billion investment and expanded partnership with Marvell around NVLink Fusion, scale-up networking, optical interconnects and silicon photonics — a major strategic validation, adds ~$2B to Marvell’s balance sheet and increases the likelihood Marvell products will be sold into large NVIDIA-led AI deals. NVIDIA Invests $2B in Marvell

NVIDIA agreed to a $2 billion investment and expanded partnership with Marvell around NVLink Fusion, scale-up networking, optical interconnects and silicon photonics — a major strategic validation, adds ~$2B to Marvell’s balance sheet and increases the likelihood Marvell products will be sold into large NVIDIA-led AI deals. Positive Sentiment: News of the NVIDIA deal and management’s upbeat guidance triggered unusual, heavy options activity and a powerful rally in MRVL earlier this week — both signs of elevated bullish positioning by traders. Unusual Options Trades

News of the NVIDIA deal and management’s upbeat guidance triggered unusual, heavy options activity and a powerful rally in MRVL earlier this week — both signs of elevated bullish positioning by traders. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/commentary pieces note MRVL’s strong March performance and continued upside potential, but these are forward-looking and depend on execution of the NVIDIA partnership and integration of recent acquisitions (e.g., Celestial AI). TipRanks Coverage

Analyst/commentary pieces note MRVL’s strong March performance and continued upside potential, but these are forward-looking and depend on execution of the NVIDIA partnership and integration of recent acquisitions (e.g., Celestial AI). Neutral Sentiment: MarketBeat’s roundup highlighted Marvell as a buy-and-hold name in some model portfolios, reflecting broader positive sentiment for data-center and AI suppliers — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Bridget’s Buys

MarketBeat’s roundup highlighted Marvell as a buy-and-hold name in some model portfolios, reflecting broader positive sentiment for data-center and AI suppliers — useful context but not an immediate catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed: EVP Mark Casper sold 6,900 shares (about $755k) and COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; another report notes an insider sale of ~18,000 shares. Insider sales can signal short-term profit-taking and add near-term selling pressure, though the COO sale was pre-planned which reduces red-flag concerns. Mark Casper SEC filing: Mark Casper SEC — COO filing: Chris Koopmans SEC

Multiple insider sales were disclosed: EVP Mark Casper sold 6,900 shares (about $755k) and COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan; another report notes an insider sale of ~18,000 shares. Insider sales can signal short-term profit-taking and add near-term selling pressure, though the COO sale was pre-planned which reduces red-flag concerns. Mark Casper SEC filing: — COO filing: Negative Sentiment: After the big rally, the stock is more vulnerable to short-term profit-taking and heightened volatility (options flow and large insider sales amplify that risk). Several articles pose the question of whether recent strength is already priced in. Benzinga on Rally

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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