Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

MBUU has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Griffin Securities set a $30.00 price target on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.40.

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Malibu Boats Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $24.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $449.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08 and a beta of 1.22. Malibu Boats has a 1-year low of $23.92 and a 1-year high of $39.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.96 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Malibu Boats declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 19th that permits the company to buyback $70.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc is a leading designer, manufacturer and distributor of performance sport boats for the recreational boating market. The company’s product portfolio includes the premium Malibu® brand and the value-oriented Axis® Wake Research line, as well as Cobalt® boats following its 2020 acquisition. Malibu’s vessels are engineered to serve water-sports enthusiasts, with models optimized for wakeboarding, wakesurfing and waterskiing.

Founded in 1982 by water-sports enthusiast Jack Springer, Malibu Boats is headquartered in Loudon, Tennessee.

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