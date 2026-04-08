Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR) CEO Robert Dixon Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Dixon acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 54,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,843.50. This trade represents a 22.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Mackenzie Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of MKZR opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $16.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.83 and a 200-day moving average of $4.33.

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Mackenzie Realty Capital (NASDAQ:MKZR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported ($2.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mackenzie Realty Capital had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 122.81%.The company had revenue of $4.83 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in a report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MKZR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mackenzie Realty Capital

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mackenzie Realty Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mackenzie Realty Capital by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mackenzie Realty Capital by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 27,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in Mackenzie Realty Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000.

About Mackenzie Realty Capital

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Mackenzie Realty Capital, Inc (NASDAQ:MKZR) is a real estate finance company that focuses on originating, acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of real estate credit investments. The company’s offerings include first-lien mortgage loans, B-notes, mezzanine financing and short-term bridge loans secured by residential and small multifamily properties. By emphasizing collateral quality and short-to-medium-term maturities, Mackenzie Realty Capital aims to generate stable income streams and attractive risk-adjusted returns.

Since its initial public offering, Mackenzie Realty Capital has deployed capital across a variety of property types, including single-family rental communities, garden-style apartment complexes and mixed-use developments.

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