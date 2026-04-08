LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.3333.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LYTS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of LSI Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Zacks Research raised shares of LSI Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Monday, December 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On LSI Industries

LSI Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,714 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LYTS opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $585.24 million, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 0.32. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $13.77 and a 52-week high of $24.75.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.11 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Equities research analysts predict that LSI Industries will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

About LSI Industries

(Get Free Report)

LSI Industries, Inc (NASDAQ: LYTS) is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of lighting, graphics and building technology products. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company develops energy-efficient LED lighting systems, branded and digital graphic displays, and integrated building technology solutions. Serving customers in the retail, quick-service and convenience store, industrial, hospitality and transportation markets, LSI combines design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities to address both aesthetic and functional needs.

In its lighting segment, LSI offers interior and exterior LED fixtures, canopy lights, high-bay and low-bay systems, and specialized horticultural grow lights.

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