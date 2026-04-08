Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Core S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Tech-led rally and ceasefire talk lifted sentiment, supporting index flows and helping IVV’s large-cap tech exposure. Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500: Tech Stocks Drive US Indices Higher as Ceasefire Talk Boosts Forecast
- Positive Sentiment: S&P 500 forward 4‑quarter estimate jumped, raising the index earnings yield — a fundamental tailwind for a market-cap weighted ETF like IVV. Higher expected earnings can support price/PE expansion. S&P 500 Earnings And A StyleBox Update For March 31, 2026
- Positive Sentiment: An institutional investor (Austin Private Wealth LLC) increased its IVV holdings, an indicator of continued buy-side interest in the ETF. Institutional flows can provide support for large ETFs. Austin Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV
- Neutral Sentiment: Casey’s General Stores will join the S&P 500 this week — a routine index reconstitution that causes predictable but short‑lived flows into IVV as it tracks the index. Casey’s General Stores Joining S&P 500 This Week
- Neutral Sentiment: Market sentiment gauges (Fear & Greed index) remain in “Extreme Fear” even as the S&P has gained several sessions — mixed sentiment can produce choppy trading for IVV. S&P 500 Gains For Fourth Session On Ceasefire Hopes: Fear & Greed Index Remains In ‘Extreme Fear’ Zone
- Negative Sentiment: UBS cut its 2026 S&P 500 target citing higher oil prices from the Middle East conflict and slower U.S. growth — analyst downgrades and lower macro targets can weigh on IVV. UBS cuts S&P 500 2026 targets amid rising oil prices
- Negative Sentiment: Mega‑cap concentration is a headwind: reporting shows Microsoft has become a top drag on the S&P — high single‑name weights in IVV increase sensitivity to a few large names. Microsoft Is Now The Biggest Deadweight On S&P 500 — And Exxon Is What Nvidia Used To Be
- Negative Sentiment: Commentary warns the S&P is trading on oil prices rather than earnings; with WTI above $112, higher energy costs and inflation risk could pressure valuations and limit IVV upside. Why The S&P 500 Is Trading On Oil Prices, Not Earnings
- Negative Sentiment: A competitor ETF (QVMT) with a value/low‑volatility tilt is highlighted as potentially outperforming IVV if the Middle East conflict and oil spikes persist — a reminder that IVV’s market‑cap weighting may underperform factor‑tilted funds in this regime. QVMT: Multifactor ETF With High Earnings Yield, Strong Quality Is Worth Shortlisting
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.1%
About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.
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