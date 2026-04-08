Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 39.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.1% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,591,000. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $662.38 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $491.49 and a 52 week high of $700.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $677.17 and a 200 day moving average of $679.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $730.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

(Free Report)

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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