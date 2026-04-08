Leo Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Leo Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 12.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,786,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,050,000 after acquiring an additional 313,816 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 27.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,676,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after buying an additional 573,660 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 1.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,023,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,732,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,153,000 after buying an additional 94,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,646,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,743,000 after buying an additional 273,913 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $65.94 on Wednesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $26.96 and a 1-year high of $109.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.32 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.88.

iShares Silver Trust Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.