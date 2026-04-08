Lazard’s (LAZ) “Market Perform” Rating Reiterated at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $47.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LAZ. Bank of America started coverage on Lazard in a research note on Monday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Lazard from $59.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Lazard in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.13.

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Lazard Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $41.15 on Wednesday. Lazard has a one year low of $32.04 and a one year high of $58.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. Lazard had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 7.49%.The firm had revenue of $892.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $876.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lazard

In other Lazard news, CEO Peter Richard Orszag sold 69,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $2,819,369.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 210,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,995.92. This represents a 24.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Hogbin sold 7,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $318,317.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,773 shares in the company, valued at $636,756.01. This represents a 33.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 80,999 shares of company stock worth $3,292,962 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lazard

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAZ. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lazard in the 4th quarter worth about $80,169,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Lazard by 2,763.4% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,405,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $68,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,800 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lazard by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,807,320 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $427,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,869 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,305,000. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,424,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lazard Ltd. (NYSE: LAZ) is a leading global financial advisory and asset management firm, offering a comprehensive suite of services to corporations, governments and individuals. Founded in 1848, Lazard has built a reputation for providing independent advice and innovative solutions in complex financial transactions. The firm is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol LAZ and maintains its headquarters in Hamilton, Bermuda.

In its Financial Advisory segment, Lazard assists clients with mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure optimization and strategic planning.

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