Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Director Peter Bensen Acquires 5,000 Shares

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) Director Peter Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, for a total transaction of $197,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,204 shares in the company, valued at $678,697.80. The trade was a 40.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $40.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.48. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $37.62 and a 52-week high of $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.46.

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Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 4.61%.The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,679,203 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $698,692,000 after acquiring an additional 43,766 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,824,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $411,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,801,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,812,000 after acquiring an additional 63,865 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $147,536,000 after acquiring an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,286,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $190,869,000 after acquiring an additional 79,257 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, December 29th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Lamb Weston from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

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Lamb Weston Company Profile

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Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company’s portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world’s largest producers of frozen potato products.

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