Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Research

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore set a $275.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $165.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $140.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.54.

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Lam Research Stock Up 10.5%

NASDAQ:LRCX traded up $23.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,275,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,537,991. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $59.92 and a 1-year high of $256.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.12. The company has a market cap of $309.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.22% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Analysts predict that Lam Research will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lam Research news, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,718,912.50. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total transaction of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 253,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,235,848. This represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock valued at $29,658,802 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stance Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Bayban bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

About Lam Research

(Get Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

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