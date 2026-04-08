Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Stock analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KYIV. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Kyivstar Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. They set a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Kyivstar Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Benchmark started coverage on Kyivstar Group in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Kyivstar Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

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Kyivstar Group Stock Up 5.6%

Shares of KYIV stock opened at $10.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.44. Kyivstar Group has a 52 week low of $9.29 and a 52 week high of $16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $321.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.65 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyivstar Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pertento Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kyivstar Group during the fourth quarter valued at $23,456,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kyivstar Group by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 751,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after acquiring an additional 164,113 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kyivstar Group during the third quarter valued at $3,105,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyivstar Group by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 25,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kyivstar Group by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 80,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 29,900 shares in the last quarter.

About Kyivstar Group

(Get Free Report)

Kyivstar Group (NASDAQ:KYIV) is a leading Ukrainian telecommunications operator that provides a broad range of consumer and business communications services. The company operates one of Ukraine’s largest mobile networks and offers voice, messaging and mobile broadband services over 3G and 4G/LTE technologies. In addition to mobile services, Kyivstar supplies fixed-line broadband and home internet access, serving residential customers with connectivity and related value‑added services.

For enterprise and public sector customers, Kyivstar delivers a portfolio of business solutions that includes fixed and mobile data plans, machine‑to‑machine (M2M) and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity, and ICT services intended to support digital transformation.

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