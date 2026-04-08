Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $68.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Approximately 293,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the previous session’s volume of 293,391 shares.The stock last traded at $63.4010 and had previously closed at $72.99.

KRUS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $85.00 target price on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $70.00 target price on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Sushi USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

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Kura Sushi USA News Summary

In other news, insider Hajime Uba sold 9,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total value of $720,110.82. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,476.18. This represents a 62.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Kura Sushi USA this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 681.5% during the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 95.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 15.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $743.63 million, a P/E ratio of -189.68 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.15.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $80.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.22 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kura Sushi USA

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Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates Japanese‐style revolving sushi restaurants across the United States. The company’s concept centers on delivering a modern sushi dining experience by combining fresh ingredients with automated conveyer belt and plate‐return systems. Guests can choose from a broad menu that includes nigiri, sashimi, maki rolls, tempura, udon noodles and chef‐inspired seasonal dishes, all served directly from the conveyor belt or ordered on tabletop touchscreens.

Each restaurant integrates patented technology to ensure food quality and operational efficiency.

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