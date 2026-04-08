Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG) Receives C$8.75 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kraken Robotics Inc. (CVE:PNG – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.75.

PNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Cormark Capital Markets lowered shares of Kraken Robotics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Kraken Robotics from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$8.75 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Kraken Robotics from C$9.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

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Kraken Robotics Stock Down 1.9%

About Kraken Robotics

Shares of CVE PNG opened at C$8.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.04. Kraken Robotics has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$10.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.14 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 7.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.12.

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Kraken Robotics Inc, a marine technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of sonar and optical sensors, batteries, and underwater robotic equipment for unmanned underwater vehicles used in military and commercial applications in Canada, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products, and Services. The company offers AquaPix miniature interferometric synthetic aperture sonar (MINSAS), a configurable MINSAS; and SeaPower, a pressure tolerant deep sea batteries.

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