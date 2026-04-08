Kooth (LON:KOO) Issues Earnings Results

Kooth (LON:KOO – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. The business had revenue of GBX 6,329 million for the quarter. Kooth had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.31%.

Kooth Price Performance

Shares of LON KOO opened at GBX 111.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £40.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 118.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 123.25. Kooth has a 1 year low of GBX 96 and a 1 year high of GBX 200.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 price objective on shares of Kooth in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kooth presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 315.

About Kooth

(Get Free Report)

At Kooth, our sole purpose is to create easy-to-access online mental health services that work alongside you to provide compassionate and effective support.

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