Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Koninklijke KPN NV (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.7190 and last traded at $5.7190, with a volume of 5952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Zacks Research raised shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke KPN presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Koninklijke KPN Trading Down 1.6%

The company has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.91.

Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Koninklijke KPN had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 14.72%.The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke KPN NV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Koninklijke KPN

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke KPN N.V. (Royal KPN) is a Dutch telecommunications and ICT services company headquartered in The Hague. The group traces its origins to the Dutch national postal and telecommunications service and evolved into a privatized commercial operator. KPN is primarily listed on Euronext Amsterdam and its American depositary receipts trade over the counter under the symbol KKPNF.

KPN’s core activities cover a full range of telecommunications and digital infrastructure services. For consumer markets it offers fixed-line and mobile voice services, broadband internet, television and bundled connectivity packages.

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