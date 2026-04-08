Knife River Corporation $KNF Shares Acquired by Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Knife River Corporation (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 184.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,764 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Knife River were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KNF. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 141.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 1,365.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 80.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Knife River Stock Performance

Shares of KNF opened at $75.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.29. Knife River Corporation has a 1 year low of $58.72 and a 1 year high of $103.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $755.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.60 million. Knife River had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 10.27%. Knife River’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knife River Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Knife River in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Knife River from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Knife River from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Knife River

Knife River Profile

(Free Report)

Knife River Corporation, headquartered in Bismarck, North Dakota, is a leading integrated construction materials and contracting company in the western United States. The company specializes in producing and supplying aggregates, asphalt mix, ready-mixed concrete and other heavy construction materials used in highway, commercial and residential projects.

In addition to material production, Knife River offers a comprehensive suite of contracting services, including heavy civil construction, road building, underground and open-pit mining and logistics support.

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