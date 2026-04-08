KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE:KLC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of KinderCare Learning Companies, Inc. (NYSE:KLC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.6286.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KLC. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered KinderCare Learning Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective (down from $6.00) on shares of KinderCare Learning Companies in a report on Monday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lowered KinderCare Learning Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on KinderCare Learning Companies from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th.

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KinderCare Learning Companies Trading Up 6.9%

Shares of NYSE:KLC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $2.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,796,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,092. KinderCare Learning Companies has a 12 month low of $1.75 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $322.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

KinderCare Learning Companies (NYSE:KLC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $688.14 million during the quarter. KinderCare Learning Companies had a positive return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 4.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. KinderCare Learning Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.100-0.200 EPS. Equities analysts predict that KinderCare Learning Companies will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at KinderCare Learning Companies

In related news, Director Michael Nuzzo bought 25,000 shares of KinderCare Learning Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 46,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,129.10. This trade represents a 114.13% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John T. Wyatt purchased 275,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $569,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,037,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,316.38. This represents a 36.05% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 519,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,054,221. Insiders own 5.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KinderCare Learning Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in KinderCare Learning Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $19,994,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in KinderCare Learning Companies by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,421,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 588,987 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in KinderCare Learning Companies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,919,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in KinderCare Learning Companies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,073,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in KinderCare Learning Companies by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,086,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 273,017 shares in the last quarter.

KinderCare Learning Companies Company Profile

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KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is a provider of high-quality early childhood education by center capacity. KinderCare Learning Companies Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

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