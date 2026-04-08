KeyCorp Upgrades Permian Resources (NYSE:PR) to “Strong-Buy”

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by KeyCorp to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Permian Resources’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PR. Scotiabank upgraded Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Permian Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on Permian Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Benchmark lowered Permian Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.69.

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Permian Resources Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of NYSE:PR traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,184,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,866,443. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.40.

Permian Resources (NYSE:PR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.46%.The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Permian Resources will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In related news, Director William J. Quinn sold 512,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $10,038,484.11. Following the sale, the director owned 6,914,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,453,291.90. This trade represents a 6.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Walter sold 673,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $12,377,551.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,389,405 shares in the company, valued at $172,577,263.90. The trade was a 6.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,130,066 shares of company stock worth $58,837,655 in the last three months. 6.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Permian Resources

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,404,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941,318 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,635,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,856,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,732 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,153,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,906,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,136 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,553,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,454,000 after purchasing an additional 460,158 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,453,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421,059 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Stories Impacting Permian Resources

Here are the key news stories impacting Permian Resources this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp upgraded PR to “Strong-Buy” and published multi-year EPS forecasts well above current consensus (FY2026 $2.18; FY2027 $2.28), signaling stronger expected cash generation and growth that could support higher share value. KeyCorp upgrade

KeyCorp upgraded PR to “Strong-Buy” and published multi-year EPS forecasts well above current consensus (FY2026 $2.18; FY2027 $2.28), signaling stronger expected cash generation and growth that could support higher share value. Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp/coverage also put an $25.00 price target on PR (~17% upside from the quoted $21.35 in the reports), providing a clear near‑term upside thesis cited by market participants. KeyCorp price target

KeyCorp/coverage also put an $25.00 price target on PR (~17% upside from the quoted $21.35 in the reports), providing a clear near‑term upside thesis cited by market participants. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc initiated coverage with an Overweight/Outperform view, citing a “higher-for-longer” WTI outlook — a macro driver for Permian operator cash flow and valuation. That initiation can attract institutional buyers. KeyBanc initiation

KeyBanc initiated coverage with an Overweight/Outperform view, citing a “higher-for-longer” WTI outlook — a macro driver for Permian operator cash flow and valuation. That initiation can attract institutional buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Roth MKM reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating but nudged its price target up to $22 from $20 — a modest upgrade that signals limited near-term catalyst from that shop. Roth MKM note

Roth MKM reaffirmed a “Neutral” rating but nudged its price target up to $22 from $20 — a modest upgrade that signals limited near-term catalyst from that shop. Negative Sentiment: Recent quarter: PR beat EPS but missed revenue (revenue down ~9.8% y/y and below consensus), a result that can temper investor enthusiasm and help explain selling pressure despite positive analyst actions. Quarterly results

About Permian Resources

(Get Free Report)

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

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