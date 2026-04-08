Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Upgraded by Evercore to Hold Rating

Evercore upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KDP. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.07.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of KDP opened at $25.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $35.94.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Institutional Trading of Keurig Dr Pepper

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.8% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Auxier Asset Management grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% during the second quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 72,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC now owns 2,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

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Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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