Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.88 and last traded at $25.3050, with a volume of 1050249 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.94 and its 200 day moving average is $27.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Keurig Dr Pepper

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $727,667,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $568,361,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1,987.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,858,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,193,000 after purchasing an additional 16,050,437 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,003,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,664,000 after purchasing an additional 15,393,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 285.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,636,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615,869 shares during the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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