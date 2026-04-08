Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Keg Royalties Income Fund (TSE:KEG.UN – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.65 and traded as high as C$18.65. Keg Royalties Income Fund shares last traded at C$18.65, with a volume of 27,719 shares trading hands.

Keg Royalties Income Fund Trading Down 0.1%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$18.65. The firm has a market cap of C$211.68 million, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.37.

About Keg Royalties Income Fund

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The Keg Royalties Income Fund operates as an unincorporated open-ended limited purpose trust. The company invests in The Keg Rights Limited Partnership, which owns the trademarks, trade names, operating procedures and systems, and other intellectual property used for the operation of Keg steakhouse restaurants and bars. It operates 105 Keg restaurants in Canada and the United States. The Keg Royalties Income Fund was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

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