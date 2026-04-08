Jurgi Camblong Sells 2,600 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) CEO Jurgi Camblong sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total value of $12,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 3,731,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,097,532.50. This trade represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Jurgi Camblong also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 7th, Jurgi Camblong sold 2,500 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $12,150.00.

On Thursday, March 19th, Jurgi Camblong sold 4,486 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $21,398.22.

SOPHiA GENETICS Stock Down 0.3%

SOPH stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.89. 64,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.68. The company has a market cap of $334.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.84. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim increased their target price on SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPH

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOPHiA GENETICS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

Further Reading

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