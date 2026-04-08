Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. $WDAY

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,300 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $924,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $26,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $30,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Workday in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.76, for a total transaction of $13,949,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 105,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,631,158.24. This represents a 50.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Gerrit S. Kazmaier sold 9,356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $1,201,216.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 165,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,193,850.86. This represents a 5.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 964,566 shares of company stock worth $136,906,261. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Workday in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Key Workday News

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Positive Sentiment: Workday was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Higher Education Student Information Systems — this endorsement supports adoption of Workday Student and underpins recurring revenue potential across higher‑education customers. Read More.

Workday was named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Higher Education Student Information Systems — this endorsement supports adoption of Workday Student and underpins recurring revenue potential across higher‑education customers. Read More. Positive Sentiment: UST acquired Intecrowd, an award‑winning Workday implementation partner — partner consolidation can expand implementation capacity and accelerate customer deployments, which helps Workday scale channel execution. Read More.

UST acquired Intecrowd, an award‑winning Workday implementation partner — partner consolidation can expand implementation capacity and accelerate customer deployments, which helps Workday scale channel execution. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market recap pieces note that WDAY has pulled back into the mid‑$120s versus indices — these summarize price action but add little company‑specific new information. Read More.

Market recap pieces note that WDAY has pulled back into the mid‑$120s versus indices — these summarize price action but add little company‑specific new information. Read More. Negative Sentiment: David A. Duffield, a major shareholder, sold 107,500 shares (~$13.9M) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, cutting his holding roughly in half — the scale of this sale is large and can weigh on sentiment even if pre‑planned. Read More.

David A. Duffield, a major shareholder, sold 107,500 shares (~$13.9M) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan, cutting his holding roughly in half — the scale of this sale is large and can weigh on sentiment even if pre‑planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several executives sold shares in small‑to‑moderate blocks (Gerrit S. Kazmaier: 9,356 shares at ~$128.39; CFO Zane Rowe: 6,000 shares at ~$128.22; Robert Enslin: 5,373 shares at ~$129.41). Reported as 10b5‑1 trades or sales to cover tax withholding from vested awards — these increase near‑term selling supply but appear to be planned/administrative. Read More. Read More. Read More.

Several executives sold shares in small‑to‑moderate blocks (Gerrit S. Kazmaier: 9,356 shares at ~$128.39; CFO Zane Rowe: 6,000 shares at ~$128.22; Robert Enslin: 5,373 shares at ~$129.41). Reported as 10b5‑1 trades or sales to cover tax withholding from vested awards — these increase near‑term selling supply but appear to be planned/administrative. Read More. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: High‑profile media commentary has highlighted Workday as a relative laggard in the Nasdaq‑100, which can amplify selling pressure despite being opinion‑based. Read More.

Workday Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $127.51 on Wednesday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.76 and a 1 year high of $276.00. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.40 and its 200 day moving average is $194.04.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.