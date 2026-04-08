Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. $PNFP

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NYSE:PNFP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners accounts for 3.5% of Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PNFP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $26,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,204.5% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 193.9% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the third quarter valued at $37,000. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial set a $100.00 price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $116.00 price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.18.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $94.52 per share, with a total value of $94,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 49,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,677,322.20. The trade was a 2.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 0.0%

NYSE:PNFP opened at $88.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.00. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.08 and a 52-week high of $120.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is presently 24.72%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NYSE: PNFP) is a bank holding company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, that provides a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Founded in 2000, the company operates through a network of banking offices and digital channels to serve individuals, small and middle-market businesses, and institutional clients. Pinnacle’s business model emphasizes relationship-based banking and tailored financial solutions for commercial borrowers and deposit customers.

The company’s product and service offerings include commercial and residential lending, treasury and payment solutions, deposit accounts, mortgage services, and cash management.

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