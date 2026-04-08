Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC Makes New $730,000 Investment in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF $SPEM

Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $730,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,261,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,333 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,946,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,188,000 after purchasing an additional 462,591 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,339,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,232,000 after acquiring an additional 279,126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,503,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,008,000 after acquiring an additional 123,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,235,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,402,000 after acquiring an additional 53,100 shares during the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $46.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.57. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.38 and a one year high of $51.35.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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