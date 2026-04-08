JD.com Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:JD)

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 217,649 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 268% compared to the average volume of 59,163 call options.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of JD stock traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, reaching $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 8,538,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,290,294. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.36. JD.com has a 12 month low of $24.51 and a 12 month high of $39.27.

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JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The information services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. JD.com had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 1.48%.The business had revenue of $50.35 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JD.com Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JD.com’s previous annual dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a yield of 396.0%. JD.com’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.68%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. increased its position in JD.com by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. now owns 215,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,521,000 after buying an additional 111,000 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its position in JD.com by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 269,504 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,427,000 after buying an additional 53,223 shares during the period. Patient Capital Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 842,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,486,000 after buying an additional 53,810 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in JD.com by 148.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 261,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,392,000 after buying an additional 156,069 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its position in JD.com by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 1,116,629 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $39,060,000 after buying an additional 85,331 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.com in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings upgraded JD.com from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Arete Research set a $32.00 target price on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.36.

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JD.com Company Profile

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JD.com is a major Chinese e-commerce company that operates a comprehensive online retail platform selling a wide range of consumer goods, including electronics, appliances, apparel, groceries and everyday household items. The company combines direct retailing—purchasing inventory and selling products itself—with a marketplace for third-party merchants, offering consumers both self-operated and third-party choices. In addition to its core retail business, JD.com has expanded into adjacent services such as digital marketplaces for cross-border commerce, online pharmacy and healthcare services, and enterprise-facing cloud and technology solutions.

A distinctive feature of JD.com’s business model is its integrated logistics and fulfillment network.

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