iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading 0.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $135.03 and last traded at $135.03. 279 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $134.38.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Up 2.7%

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.98.

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Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 95,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,882,000 after acquiring an additional 17,310 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,094,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 72,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,788,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000.

About iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

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