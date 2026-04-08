iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Position Trimmed by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,989 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,691,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,280,000 after buying an additional 2,316,220 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5,094.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,252,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,962,000 after buying an additional 1,228,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,266,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,826,000 after buying an additional 1,222,406 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,892,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,719,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,991,000 after buying an additional 999,564 shares in the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $75.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.15. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $51.87 and a 52 week high of $80.14.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

Further Reading

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