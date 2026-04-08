iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.16 and last traded at $48.88, with a volume of 15421 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.90.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $39.83.

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Institutional Trading of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,254,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 2,551.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Nano Cap New Millennium Growth Fund L P acquired a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 181,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter.

iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN Company Profile

The iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (DJP) is an exchange-traded note that is based on the Bloomberg Commodity index. The fund tracks a broad basket of commodity contracts with varying roll schedules. Contract maturity can range from one to five months. DJP was launched on Jun 6, 2006 and is issued by iPath.

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