Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSMO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $81.50 and last traded at $81.31, with a volume of 105429 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $78.46.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.07.

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Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,971 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,856,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 650.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 49,176 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gratus Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 486,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 9,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 95,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,249 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Momentum ETF (XSMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of US small-caps stocks selected by momentum. Holdings are weighted by a combination of market cap and momentum. XSMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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