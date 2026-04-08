Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD) Trading 1.2% Higher – Should You Buy?

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.88 and last traded at $19.63. 18,171 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 11,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.40.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $76.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.14.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

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Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

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