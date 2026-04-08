Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $71.46 and last traded at $71.46, with a volume of 40651 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.42.

Invesco Large Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.5%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.28.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PWV. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 55,132.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,719,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,644,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,845,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,768,000 after acquiring an additional 316,197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 815,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,555 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 564,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,807,000 after acquiring an additional 25,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 515,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

About Invesco Large Cap Value ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund generally will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of large-capitalization companies.

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