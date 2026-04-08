Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of Intesa Sanpaolo SpA (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,027,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 106% from the previous session’s volume of 499,905 shares.The stock last traded at $39.66 and had previously closed at $37.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ISNPY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Intesa Sanpaolo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intesa Sanpaolo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $114.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.57.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter. Intesa Sanpaolo had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 13.57%. Sell-side analysts expect that Intesa Sanpaolo SpA will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

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Intesa Sanpaolo is an Italian banking group formed in 2007 through the merger of Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. The group is one of Italy’s largest financial institutions, serving a wide range of clients from individual retail customers to large corporations and institutional investors. Its long heritage traces to several regional banks and savings institutions that became part of the consolidated group, giving it a prominent role in the Italian financial system.

The company operates across multiple business lines, including retail banking (current accounts, deposits, mortgages and consumer loans), corporate and investment banking (cash management, lending, capital markets and advisory), private banking and wealth management, asset management and insurance.

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