International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of International Bancshares Corporation (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $55.00 and last traded at $70.5250, with a volume of 655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBOC. Loop Capital set a $85.00 price objective on International Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, December 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of International Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

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International Bancshares Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.51.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $217.71 million for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 39.04%.

International Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. This represents a yield of 203.0%. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.05%.

Institutional Trading of International Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 4,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 412 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in International Bancshares by 554.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

About International Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Laredo, Texas, that provides a comprehensive range of financial products and services through its subsidiary, International Bank of Commerce. As one of the largest community banking organizations in the United States, the company serves retail, commercial, and corporate clients with a focus on relationship-driven banking.

The company’s offerings include deposit products, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, mortgage lending, trust and wealth management, and insurance services.

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