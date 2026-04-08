InterDigital Q4 EPS Forecast Increased by Zacks Research

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of InterDigital in a report issued on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $1.85 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.80. The consensus estimate for InterDigital’s current full-year earnings is $9.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for InterDigital’s Q2 2027 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $7.39 EPS, Q1 2028 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

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InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $158.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.57 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.15 EPS. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.67.

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InterDigital Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $315.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.28. InterDigital has a one year low of $181.05 and a one year high of $412.60.

Institutional Trading of InterDigital

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in InterDigital by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in InterDigital by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in InterDigital by 85.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in InterDigital by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,417 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other InterDigital news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.95, for a total transaction of $262,465.00. Following the sale, the director owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,208,063.85. The trade was a 5.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total transaction of $469,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,698,271.70. This represents a 2.03% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 30,905 shares of company stock worth $10,452,819 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

InterDigital News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting InterDigital this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple near-term and FY EPS forecasts (small bumps to Q4‑2026, Q4‑2027, Q1‑2028, Q2/Q3‑2027 and FY‑2027/FY‑2028 estimates), signaling a slightly firmer outlook for licensing profitability.

Zacks Research raised multiple near-term and FY EPS forecasts (small bumps to Q4‑2026, Q4‑2027, Q1‑2028, Q2/Q3‑2027 and FY‑2027/FY‑2028 estimates), signaling a slightly firmer outlook for licensing profitability. Positive Sentiment: InterDigital declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 (ex‑dividend Apr 8; payable Apr 22), supporting yield-focused investors and signaling cash-flow confidence. MarketBeat IDCC profile

InterDigital declared a quarterly dividend of $0.70 (ex‑dividend Apr 8; payable Apr 22), supporting yield-focused investors and signaling cash-flow confidence. Positive Sentiment: Large institutions boosted exposure (Price T. Rowe +62.5%, Norges Bank new stake, others expanding), which can provide buy-side support for the stock over time. Institutional holdings

Large institutions boosted exposure (Price T. Rowe +62.5%, Norges Bank new stake, others expanding), which can provide buy-side support for the stock over time. Positive Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains favorable (majority Buy/Moderate Buy and an average price target notably above recent levels), giving upside potential if licensing revenue steadies.

Analyst coverage remains favorable (majority Buy/Moderate Buy and an average price target notably above recent levels), giving upside potential if licensing revenue steadies. Neutral Sentiment: CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares (≈2.03% reduction in his holding) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan — a disclosure investors should note but less concerning given the planned nature of the trade. InsiderTrades: CTO sale

CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares (≈2.03% reduction in his holding) under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan — a disclosure investors should note but less concerning given the planned nature of the trade. Negative Sentiment: Zacks trimmed some near‑term 2026 quarter estimates (Q2 2026 from $1.70 to $1.67; Q3 2026 from $1.93 to $1.91), reflecting modest near‑term pressure on earnings — keep an eye on upcoming licensing revenue trends and guidance.

About InterDigital

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InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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