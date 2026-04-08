Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Up 11.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) shares rose 11.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $55.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Intel traded as high as $59.17 and last traded at $58.95. Approximately 183,450,093 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 68% from the average daily volume of 108,894,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.91.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a report on Monday, January 26th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $46.19.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Key Intel News

In other Intel news, EVP David Zinsner acquired 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.50 per share, with a total value of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 247,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,514,160. This represents a 2.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $981,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This trade represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 404,522,308 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $14,926,873,000 after acquiring an additional 13,692,624 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,536,784 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,695,007,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714,400 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 104,060,268 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,839,833,000 after acquiring an additional 17,557,147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,931,512 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,744,406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,798 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Intel by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,249,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,407,698,000 after acquiring an additional 11,056,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 11.4%

The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.46 and its 200-day moving average is $41.52. The company has a market capitalization of $294.46 billion, a PE ratio of -736.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

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Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

Further Reading

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