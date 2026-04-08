Insider Selling: SentinelOne (NYSE:S) COO Sells 15,460 Shares of Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) COO Barry Padgett sold 15,460 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.41, for a total value of $207,318.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 628,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,424,027.90. The trade was a 2.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

SentinelOne Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:S traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.40. 5,049,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,048,449. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.75. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $21.40.

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SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.18 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 15.04% and a negative net margin of 45.02%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. SentinelOne has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.320-0.380 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.010-0.020 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of S. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 2,275.2% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 7,749,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,423,177 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SentinelOne by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,212,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,770,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in SentinelOne by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,146,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,202,000 after acquiring an additional 3,624,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,781,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

S has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on SentinelOne from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on SentinelOne from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

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SentinelOne Company Profile

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SentinelOne, Inc is a cybersecurity company specializing in AI-driven, autonomous endpoint protection. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in Mountain View, California, the firm developed its Singularity Platform to unify prevention, detection, response, and hunting across endpoints, cloud workloads, containers and IoT devices. SentinelOne’s solutions leverage machine learning and behavioral analytics to identify threats in real time, automate remediation workflows and deliver forensics to support rapid incident response.

The company’s flagship product suite includes endpoint security agents, cloud workload protection, identity threat detection and extended detection and response (XDR) capabilities.

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