Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 6,163 Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQQM

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises about 3.0% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $22,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $538,021,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4,547.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 924,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,467,000 after acquiring an additional 904,626 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 68,507.2% during the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 587,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,708,000 after acquiring an additional 587,107 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,285,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,746,000 after acquiring an additional 469,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,309,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,665,000 after acquiring an additional 422,032 shares in the last quarter.

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Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $242.38 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $247.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.85. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $168.82 and a 12 month high of $262.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.3277 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report).

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