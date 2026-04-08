Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Buys 24,430 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 134.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,430 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,810,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 28,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 17,409 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $1,906,000.

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iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SGOV stock opened at $100.45 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.27 and a 1-year high of $100.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.51.

About iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (SGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasurys maturing in less than or equal to three months. SGOV was launched on May 26, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

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