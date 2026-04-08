Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS:HDLMY – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $41.25, but opened at $39.7401. Heidelberg Materials shares last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 10,217 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HDLMY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Heidelberg Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

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Heidelberg Materials Trading Down 3.7%

Heidelberg Materials Company Profile

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83.

(Get Free Report)

Heidelberg Materials (OTCMKTS: HDLMY) is a Germany‐based multinational building materials company with a core focus on cement production, aggregates, ready‐mixed concrete, asphalt, and other construction solutions. As one of the world’s leading cement producers, the company supplies essential raw and processed materials used in infrastructure, commercial, and residential construction projects. Its product portfolio also encompasses specialty cement, mineral additives, and tailored concrete technologies designed to meet diverse engineering and environmental requirements.

Operating in more than 50 countries across Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, Heidelberg Materials maintains an extensive network of production facilities and distribution channels.

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