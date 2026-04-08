Head to Head Analysis: Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG)

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Get Free Report) and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Amplify Energy and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Amplify Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplify Energy 16.69% -4.10% -2.39% Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 24.17% 11.97% 10.95%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Amplify Energy and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplify Energy $263.36 million 0.97 $43.97 million $0.98 6.32 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group $5.68 million 8.99 $1.49 million N/A N/A

Amplify Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Amplify Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 63.6% of Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Amplify Energy has a beta of -0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Amplify Energy and Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplify Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Amplify Energy presently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.16%. Given Amplify Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Amplify Energy is more favorable than Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group.

About Amplify Energy

(Get Free Report)

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company’s properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group

(Get Free Report)

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group, through its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing consultation services in the Hong Kong and People's Republic of China. It offers consulting, sourcing, and marketing services. The company was formerly known as REE International, Inc. and changed its name to Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group in April 2020. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Xi'an, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.